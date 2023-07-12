Welsh Water downgraded over sewage pollution by Natural Resources Wales
- Published
Wales' largest water company has been downgraded for the second year running after a rise in pollution incidents.
Welsh Water caused 91 sewage pollution incidents in 2022, five of which were classed as "having a high or significant impact".
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) reduced the company's rating of three stars to two stars, meaning it "requires improvement".
Welsh Water said its "performance is not where we want it to be".