Boy who lost pregnant mum in crash walks 100km for charity
A boy involved in a car crash which killed his pregnant mother has taken on a big charity walking challenge.
Cian Evans, now eight, was two when he was seriously injured in a crash on the M4 near Port Talbot in 2016.
His mother Rebecca Evans was eight months pregnant when she died at the scene.
Six years later, Cian has raised £770 by completing a 100km (62 mile) walking challenge for Wales Air Ambulance Service, which he says saved his life.
He suffered two broken legs, a fractured skull and a bleed between his brain and skull.
In April, Cian, of Pontardawe, Neath Port Talbot, signed up for the Wales Air Ambulance's annual fundraising campaign, a virtual challenge in which he had to walk 100km in May.
His dad Alex said he was extremely keen to take part after being brought up knowing the charity helped save his life.
"Every time Cian sees the helicopter in the sky he always says, 'that is my helicopter'," he said.
When Cian was three he attended the official opening of the charity's headquarters in Dafen, Llanelli, where he presented the then Prince of Wales, who is now King Charles, with a jar of local honey.
Despite rainy weather, Cian walked every day and was fitting in the kilometres before school and in between his football practice and matches.
"I am incredibly proud of him," Alex said.
"We are forever grateful for the Wales Air Ambulance as if it didn't exist then Cian may not be here with us today."
Cian said even though the challenge was hard, he wanted to do it because the charity "saved my life".
He said his favourite walks were walking up Pen y Fan and Corn Du in Bannau Brycheiniog, also known as the Brecon Beacons.
"I am pleased I raised £770 from friends, family, and lots of other kind people."
The Wales Air Ambulance Service said the Walk Wales Challenge has raised £28,257 thus far.