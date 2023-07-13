Ukraine: Refugee children almost fluent in Welsh
When I first met nine-year-old Nataliia and eight-year-old Sofiia from Ukraine they had just completed a specialist Welsh language course.
Their story caught the attention of audiences around the world.
The girls are now almost fluent in Welsh and are nearing the end of their summer term at school on Anglesey.
Their immersion teacher said the girls could hardly speak English when they arrived, but now they move seamlessly between all three languages.
Both girls have been pupils at Ysgol Llanfairpwll on Anglesey since January.
"I like to speak Welsh, I speak Welsh at school and with friends," said Nataliia, originally from Odesa.
"It's nice to learn new languages... I've learnt anferth (old) mawr (big) newydd (new) cryf (very strong)."
Sofiia, from Kryvyi Rih said: "I like all new words - what I don't know in 2023 on one day, in three days I know it."
Nataliia's favorite word made quite an impression in December - so does she still like it?
"Yes," she said.
"Arch-farch-nad! It's a very big word for supermarket, I like it because it's 'cccchhhh'!"
As is usual with the language unit where they had their first lessons, the staff go out to the schools during the summer term to catch up with pupils and give additional tuition.
Immersion teacher Eira Owen has seen a huge improvement - and not only in terms of the girls' grasp of Welsh.
She said: "It's lovely to see them after over a term and see how they've progressed and that the good work has continued here at Ysgol Llanfairpwll. I'm extremely pleased with their development.
"Especially for these girls, I think they've been through so much, it's nice to have a personal connection from when we were in such a small group in Moelfre and now seeing them once a week, just in a little group.
"It's fantastic to see children who arrived here in September, they've now got three languages - the Ukrainian, the Welsh and the English."
Since starting at Ysgol Llanfairpwll the girls have taken part in activities such as the St. David's Day parade, the Urdd Eisteddfod and learning Welsh songs.
Ffion Hughes, their class teacher, says they have settled really well.
"It's nice that they've got each other. Everything that we've done, they've wanted to be part of it. They've taken everything on board and done it with a big smile on their face."
Nataliia and Sofiia have also been teaching some Ukrainian to their fellow pupils.
Ms Hughes explained: "It's been nice for the other pupils to appreciate different cultures, different languages.
"The girls have been showing different things from their country and helping us with different words when we've asked them about them as well."
Although both are happy in Wales, they often think about their homeland.
"I like living in Wales, it's nice with the nature, but I miss Ukraine," explains Nataliia.
"My aunt and uncle, they have two children... and I've got my home there, my friends, my teacher that was teaching me and my parrot in Ukraine."
Sofiia sees the benefits of being in Wales, especially since her father was able to join the family on Anglesey.
"In Wales I can be more with dad, with mum, with my sister, with my grandma, we're with each other more. We can go to the park, go for a barbecue.
"I love this school. In Ukraine, we have so much homework and here, 'dipyn bach, dipyn bach' (a little). I want schools like this in Ukraine."
Their fellow Ukrainian, Danylo, who was also at the language unit in Moelfre, has returned to his homeland.
While continuing to settle into Welsh life, Sofiia and Nataliia are now looking forward to the summer holidays before starting another school year in September.