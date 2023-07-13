Mental health: 'I wouldn't be here if I hadn't had support'
Poppy Parson's life was turned around by the mental health support she received from a hub for young people in crisis.
The 18-year-old said she had previously self harmed and hospital settings often made things worse.
But now she is able to go to university, which would not have been possible without the support, she said.
The Carmarthen centre is the first in Wales to provide round-the-clock support, avoiding the hospital wait.
Ms Parson's said: "You rock up to A&E at 2am on a Saturday night and you've got drunk people, police, people crying, people looking at you funny because you're a wreck."Having this place staffed with people who are trained is so important. It's such a positive influence."
She said her unconditional offer to study French and international politics at university next year is due to the support she received."Not to be over dramatic, but I wouldn't be here if I hadn't had any support."
Mia, 16, said she reached crisis point and was referred to the team, where she was assessed and offered help from a psychologist as well as group work, which left her feeling less isolated.
"Three years ago I couldn't leave the house," she said.
"I wouldn't even go and see my friends, but now I'm looking at going to college, I've got a job and things are moving forward."It means the world, this investment they've put in shows that they care for us as young people, and that's what we need."The service is run by Hywel Dda health board and o far just over £3m has been spent, with other centres being developed in the Betsi Cadwaladr, Swansea Bay and Aneurin Bevan health board areas.Angela Lodwick, who leads children's mental health services for Hywel Dda, said: "We've had a major increase in anxiety and OCD (obsessive compulsive disorders) and eating disorders in particular since the pandemic."We've seen a marked rise in adolescent presentations with self harm, and a significant rise in those young people ending up in the accident and emergency department, which we know is not the best place for them to be, given the significant pressures there."The health board has also developed "sanctuaries" in Aberystwyth and Haverfordwest with third sector organisations.
Deputy minister for mental health and wellbeing, Lynne Neagle, said the funding is part of a wider investment in services for young people.
"It's about that 'no wrong door' approach to mental health. So when young people need it, the support is there for them wherever they are - whether it's school, GP surgeries or if they're in crisis, somewhere like this."Sian Gwenllian, Plaid Cymru's lead member for the party's joint work on 46 policy areas with Welsh government, added: "Young people can often end up being admitted on to an adult psychiatric ward or go to a special unit that caters for young people, but that is not always the right answer."In a lot of cases, with the right early support, with the right care, with the right attitude, young people can move on and become resilient."