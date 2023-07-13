Taylor Swift: Star's Cardiff tickets reselling for £3,300
- Published
Tickets for Taylor Swift's 2024 Cardiff gig are already being listed for £3,352 on resale websites.
Labour MP Kevin Brennan expressed his shock in the Parliament, saying his daughter was a "Swiftie".
He asked Commons leader Penny Mordaunt why the UK government "hasn't done more to protect our daughters from this sort of rip-off merchants".
Ms Mordaunt encouraged him to "raise that matter with the Secretary of State" before the summer recess.
The US superstar will perform at the Principality Stadium on 18 June 2024 as part of her Eras Tour.
The MP may avoid a cruel summer as Ms Mordaunt told him there was one further Department for Culture, Media and Sport questions before the recess.
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
During business questions, he asked for a debate on the practice, saying more should be done to protect young people.
The MP for Cardiff West said: "Could we have a debate on secondary ticketing because, as a father of a Swiftie, and I know the deputy shadow leader is also a mother of a Swiftie, I was appalled to see that within an hour of tickets going on sale for the Taylor Swift concert at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, a ticket was on sale in the lower tier for £3,352 on Viagogo.
"Why hasn't the government done more to protect our daughters from this sort of rip-off merchants?"