Employment: People on long-term sick feel 'written off'

"Furthermore, in February 2023, we announced the Out of Work Service to support 10,500 people recovering from mental ill-health and/ or substance misuse into education, training or work by March 2025."The Department for Work and Pensions said: "We know for many people there are significant benefits to being in work, including for their wellbeing. We're investing £3.5 billion to help millions, including those with long-term illness, to start, stay and succeed in work. "Our plan is working - inactivity in Wales has fallen since last quarter - but for those who can't return to work yet, employers can choose to pay more occupational sick pay for longer, while Universal Credit provides a strong financial safety net for those needing extra support."