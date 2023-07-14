Cardiff: No charges following death of drag queen Darren Moore
- Published
A 50-year-old man arrested on suspicion of killing a well-known drag queen has been released without charge.
South Wales Police said it had ended its investigation and was not looking for anyone else in connection with the death of Darren Haydn Meah-Moore, 39.
Mr Meah-Moore's body was found in a lane close to Windsor Place and Park Lane in Cardiff on 22 January.
His family has been updated and the case has been handed to the coroner so an inquest can be held, police added.
Mr Meah-Moore, from Newport, performed as CC Quinn and previously as Crystal Coutoure.
Three days after he died a vigil was held in Windsor Place where dozens of people paid tribute.
Richard Smith who attended the event said he had known Mr Meah-Moore for more than 20 years and was "absolutely gutted, devastated".
"It's rocked the community, that's all I can say, no-one's safe anywhere," he added.
Rob Llewelyn said he had watched Mr Meah-Moore sing in Cardiff over the past 20 years and "everyone in the gay community knew him, he was just liked by everyone".
Mr Meah-Moore was jailed in March 1999 after being convicted of four counts of rape of a boy under 16.
In 2011, he was also sentenced to a three-year community order and given 300 hours of unpaid work for breaching of a sex offender's order.