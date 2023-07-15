Cardiff: Calls for clearer signs after speed camera goes live
A councillor has called for clearer signage to make drivers aware of the speed limit on a major Cardiff road.
Western Avenue changed from 40mph (64km/h) to 30mph (48km/h) in 2021 and a speed camera to enforce the changes was activated last month.
Councillor for Llandaff, Sean Driscoll, said "more should be done to make drivers aware of the change".
But Cardiff council said drivers should know that street lighting indicates a 30mph speed limit.
Mr Driscoll said while local residents were grateful that the speed had been reduced along the stretch of road, clearer signage would make people more aware of the change.
"I recognise it's not a legal requirement to warn drivers if there's a speed camera ahead," he said.
"But installation of warning signs would better inform and discourage drivers from speeding, which is what we want."
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, one driver said they were "one of many" to have been caught out by the a newly-activated speed camera.
The driver, who wished to remain anonymous, said they received a notice of intended prosecution after being caught driving over 30mph along a stretch of Western Avenue in June.
They said the particular stretch of road, between the Ely Road junction and Excelsior Road junction, did not have clear signs to indicate the speed limit.
The only sign indicating it was a 30mph zone before July was a red, bilingual sign - which the driver, who is also a local resident, said was too difficult to read.
The driver said: "By the time you get to the English and the actual 30mph in written text, you would have to stop the car practically.
"I personally know 15 people in the last week who have got notice of prosecution and we have all lived in Llandaff or nearby for years. It is obviously not clear."
A 30mph sign was put on the speed camera by July 3.
Cardiff council said any additional 30mph signage would be illegal.
A spokesperson said: "Where street lighting is in place, a road is automatically covered by a 30mph speed restriction unless the council has made a traffic order specifying a different limit.
"The request made for repeater signs at this location would be illegal, under the Traffic Signs Regulations and General Directions legislation which states that 30mph repeater signs are not allowed to be put up in areas where there is street lighting.
"Temporary signage has been up on-street since March last year to notify motorists of the change from 40mph to 30mph."