Wrexham bakery crash: Driver dead and passenger in hospital

The crash happened in the early hours of Monday morning

A man has died and a woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a bakery.

A Vauxhall Corsa hit the front windows of Gerrards Bakery on Ruthin Road, Wrexham, at about 02:20 BST on Monday.

The two people in the car were taken to the city's Maelor Hospital - where the driver died.

The passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and has been has been transferred to a hospital in Stoke-on-Trent

Sgt Steve Richards of North Wales Police said the force's "thoughts are with the man's family at this difficult time".

He added: "Significant damage was caused to the shop front and nearby property and the road was closed for a long time to allow colleagues from the forensic collision investigation team and Wrexham council's structural engineers to make an initial assessment."

Significant damage was caused to the front of the bakery, North Wales Police said

