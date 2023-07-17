Wrexham bakery crash: Driver dead and passenger in hospital
A man has died and a woman has suffered life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a bakery.
A Vauxhall Corsa hit the front windows of Gerrards Bakery on Ruthin Road, Wrexham, at about 02:20 BST on Monday.
The two people in the car were taken to the city's Maelor Hospital - where the driver died.
The passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and has been has been transferred to a hospital in Stoke-on-Trent
Sgt Steve Richards of North Wales Police said the force's "thoughts are with the man's family at this difficult time".
He added: "Significant damage was caused to the shop front and nearby property and the road was closed for a long time to allow colleagues from the forensic collision investigation team and Wrexham council's structural engineers to make an initial assessment."