Taylor Swift: Cardiff gig tickets set to go on sale
Eagerly awaited tickets for Taylor Swift's Cardiff show go on sale this week and fans are more than ready for it.
But Wales' legion of Swifties know getting into the Principality Stadium gig will not be easy.
Tickets for the concert on 18 June 2024 are being released in batches to stop ticket-selling sites from crashing.
Fans are limited to four tickets and are being warned about buying from scammers.
The only ones who have tickets so far are those who pre-ordered her Midnights album from her official store.
Hope Barker, from Cwmbran, is one of them.
"I was so excited to hear that she was coming to Cardiff, because I've never seen Taylor Swift perform in my life," she said.
"I've been such a big fan since I was just a little girl."
The 25-year-old said she had been a fan since Love Story - a single from her 2008 album Fearless.
"She resonates with so many people regardless of age," Ms Barker said.
Spencer Gordon-Sand is flying from New York with partner Claire to see her in Cardiff.
He decided the New York show was "not on the cards" because it was "like $2,000 for an obstructed view".
So they went for Cardiff instead.
Tickets for the Cardiff show go on general sale on Wednesday, but you can only buy them officially with a code, which only people who have registered for a ticket will have.
Wheelchair user Holly Gready, from Cardiff, is trying to get accessible tickets.
The 25-year-old said after seeing demand for the US tour she know it could be tricky.
Those needing accessible tickets for Cardiff need to be registered with Ticketmaster already.
If they get a sales code, the provider said tickets would be available to buy where a wheelchair symbol was displayed on the event page.
Ms Greader said she thought efforts had been made to make the system simple but that it could be "really confusing to understand for some people".
She said: "I feel like our chances are extremely slim. There is no way of knowing if you have a chance of getting a ticket."
Tickets for Cardiff are already being advertised online for thousands of pounds before they've been on general sale.
Labour MP Kevin Brennan brought it up in Parliament last week and the self-confessed "father of a Swiftie" told MPs he was "appalled" to see tickets on website Viagogo for £3,352.
Viagogo boss Cris Miller told the BBC the site was a force for good.
Ticketmaster is directing people to a blog on its website for advice on tickets as demand has surged around the world.