Abergavenny murder probe: No charges for arrested woman

A 90-year-old man was found unresponsive outside a property near Abergavenny

A woman who was arrested on suspicion murdering a 90-year-old man will face no further action, police have said.

Gwent Police launched a murder investigation after the man was found unresponsive outside a property in Llanfair Kilgeddinnear, Monmouthshire, in April.

A 68-year-old woman from Abergavenny was arrested on suspicion of murder and released on conditional bail.

The incident will now be investigated by the coroner's office, police said.

