Newport hospice: Couple donate and fulfil mum's dying wish
A woman's dying wish has been fulfilled by her son and his wife, who have donated more than £70,000 to the charity which helped care for her.
Wayne and Tracy Phillips, from Newport, donated an initial £10,000 to St David's Hospice Care in memory of Jean, 82, who died in March.
They also pledged to pay the salary of nurse Faye Russell-Jones for two years.
It comes as hospice charities say the cost of living crisis is badly affecting fundraising.
Jean Phillips moved from her house in St Bride's, Newport, into her son's home in the Bassaleg area of the city as her health deteriorated in early 2023.
Wayne, 46, said his mother had cancer in her liver, stomach and bones, and had asked that she be able to stay with them.
Tracy, 41, added: "She was petrified of the unknown. She'd wake up panicking."
The couple, who have six children - aged between 18 years and 17 months at the time - were referred to St David's by Jean's GP and received a call the next day from palliative care nurse Faye.
"[She is] amazing, fantastic. If I could bottle her up, turn her into a perfume and stick her on the shelf I would," said Tracy.
"We were already doing a lot of care at that point. There was a lot of [being] up in the night."
Wayne, a strategic planning consultant, said: "The decision we had to make was if we were able to cope with Mum basically dying in our house. That's where the miracle of St David's comes in."
Faye arranged for equipment to be brought to the house and for nurses to care for Jean, give the family respite and help with difficult conversations such as preferred funeral arrangements.
"You've only got one shot at this, when you're looking after someone at the end of life. There's no replay," said Wayne.
"That in itself causes great stress, because you don't know if you're getting it right. You need somebody there to reassure you."
Tracy, who is a counsellor, added: "Jean wouldn't accept she was dying, and it was very hard for us to actually have that conversation. It was breaking us, it was breaking her. We were trying to protect her and little did we know she was trying to protect us."
"My mum could be a bit prickly sometimes, but each one of them was able to sit down and within an hour we were comfortable to leave them to it," said Wayne. "You never felt like you were on the clock."
Tracy said the care also gave them a chance to "enjoy" time spent with Jean, adding: "The nurses being there not only gave us time for a break but to spend those magical times with Jean and the fun times where we were able to laugh".
Wayne added: "We'd sit with her and she'd be joking and reminiscing."
It shocked the couple that all of the services provided to them by St David's were free.
'We feel lighter, calmer'
"To have other people help you when you have somebody you love dying in front of you, they don't know what they're coming into," said Tracy.
"We both feel lighter now, calmer, knowing that we did everything that we possibly could for Jean. We have no regrets."
Wayne added: "When they left our house they had to go and do it again somewhere else. Psychologically, it must be absolutely gruelling."
When the couple mentioned the proposed donation to Jean, she made them promise that they would follow through with it.
"She had it in her mind and she was very much [saying] 'you make sure you do that'," said Wayne.
"As we were learning more about the charity, we were blown away. The whole thing, to me, is phenomenal."
The couple decided to be the first to take part in a new nurse sponsor initiative, which will see them donate more than £60,000 to cover Faye's salary until 2025.
Tracy added: "They were so grateful, but we were so grateful because they gave Jean and us our last days together.
"Illnesses don't stop because the cost of living goes up. Cancer doesn't stop. And they carry on. It's unbelievable."
Wayne said: "We know our money is going to three, four, five families today who are going through a really difficult time.
"If what we do puts another nurse out there tonight, that's a wonderful thing."
Emma Saysell, chief executive of St David's Hospice Care, explained the charity gets 25% of its funding from the NHS, but costs £9m a year to run, and they are "overwhelmed" by the couple's generosity.
"This is in excess of anything we would normally get," she said.
"We have always said we would like someone to sponsor a nurse. They are such a dedicated, compassionate team that try to go the extra mile."
Ms Saysell said that earlier this year the charity's energy bill increased from £155,000 a year to £450,000, and its 38 charity shops saw reduced custom.
"It's very hard to fundraise. Communities don't have the disposable income that they might have had to give to charities five years ago," she said. "We feel the impact of that."
Hospice UK estimates a collective deficit of £186m across the country's hospice charities.
Chief executive Toby Porter said: "This is a beautiful and profoundly touching gesture - what a wonderful way to honour Jean's memory.
"Right now hospices funds are being squeezed. I hope this beautiful story will inspire others to support St David's, or the many other charitable hospices serving communities across Wales."