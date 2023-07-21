Politician's rapist son breaches sex offender orders
- Published
A convicted rapist created a secret online dating username while on licence from prison.
Jay Humphries, 36, was jailed in 2018 under his previous name Jonathan Drakeford. He is the son of First Minister Mark Drakeford.
Caernarfon Magistrates' Court heard he used an unapproved profile name on the Fab Guys website and deleted internet browsing history from his phone.
Humphries admitted both offences and will be sentenced on 11 August.
Humphries was arrested in Bangor, Gwynedd in March after being released from prison on licence.
The hearing on Friday was told use of the Fab Guys account had been approved by police, but the name he used - naughty 5007387 - was not.
An agreed name was required to allow police to monitor his online activity.
The court was told he claimed deleting the internet history from his phone was an accident, but prosecutor Catherine Elvin said his guilty plea indicated it was a deliberate measure "to conceal" his actions.
While no individuals had been harmed by the breaches, Ms Elvin added: "Sexual harm prevention orders are put in place for a reason."
Defending Humphries, Gemma Morgan said he had been struggling to come to terms with his personal situation after being released from prison, and being forced to live in approved accommodation in north Wales away from his family.
The court was also told he was also dealing with the death of his mother Clare Drakeford in January.
"He was suffering emotionally," said Ms Morgan.
"He was speaking to other men on Fab Guys expressing his feelings."
The court was told those feelings and his actions were compounded by learning difficulties and being autistic.
Magistrates were told Humphries had since been recalled to prison in May after other breaches of his release licence, including leaving an abusive phone message for a probation officer.
In 2018, Humphries was handed an eight year and eight month sentence at Cardiff Crown Court after being found guilty of rape and inflicting actual bodily harm. He also admitted to a child sexual offence after messaging a girl on Facebook who he thought was 15 years old.