Llanelli: Two dead horses found washed up on beach
- Published
The bodies of two horses were found washed up on a Carmarthenshire beach.
The animals were found on the sands near North Dock, Llanelli, but it's unclear if they came from elsewhere on west Wales' coast or further afield.
One was found near a cafe and another near a local nature reserve, according to local Kristie Jones.
Walkers covered one of the badly decomposed creatures with a blanket after they were found on Saturday before it was disposed of on Wednesday.
Dyfed-Powys Police said its officers were called but that it was not a police matter.