Welsh language now included in culture wars - academic
Culture wars have reached the Welsh language scene after bilingual rapper Sage Todz was told he couldn't perform at this year's Eisteddfod, an academic has said.
Dr Mari Elin Wiliam told Newyddion on S4C that social media was encouraging extreme opinions.
A Gwynedd councillor also said these views may deter people from learning Welsh or going to the festival.
Eisteddfod head Betsan Moses blamed the media for negativity.
The National Eisteddfod in Llyn and Eifionydd will be held in a fortnight. Tickets for the alternate field Maes B have been sold earlier than ever before, and more than 1,200 places have been booked on the caravan site.
However during the last few months, open debate on social media has cast a shade over the preparations.
In recent weeks a number of people have expressed disappointment that the conversation on social media platforms concerning the Welsh-only rule at the Eisteddfod has become unpleasant at times.
Gwynedd council's cabinet has said it is supportive of the Welsh rule but is disappointed at "the tone of the discussion".
"I would say that culture wars have reached the Welsh language scene," said Dr Mari Elin Wiliam, a lecturer in Welsh history in Bangor University, who cited polarised opinions on such issues as Boris Johnson, celebrities, Brexit and climate change.
Dr Wiliam contrasted today with the 1950s, when people would possibly "discuss over their cornflakes an issue that they weren't happy about, and then decide to write to the local paper.
"But in writing, and then posting, somebody can then stop, and think, and decide that writing a letter isn't such a good idea".
But social media platforms have changed the way opinions are expressed.
"We can all reach for the phones in our pockets, and within five seconds we've put something up that can hurt somebody else, and voiced an extreme opinion that we can later regret," she added.
Councillor Beca Brown, who is responsible for the Gwynedd education portfolio said: "Artists like Sage Todz, Eadyth, Izzy Rabey and Dionne Bennett are popular artists and take the Welsh language to new audiences and are splendid ambassadors.
"Comments can be hurtful and what I thought was that the discussion on social media has been something of a shop window not only for the Eisteddfod but also the Welsh language.
"If I was a person who was thinking of coming to the Eisteddfod for the first time, or to send my child to a Welsh language school and I saw that debate, would that draw people towards the Welsh language?
"I don't know whether it would."
During an interview on Newyddion S4C, Betsan Moses, chief executive of the National Eisteddfod, said that "people have an opinion, and we need to be respectful as we discuss, and ensure that the Welsh language is inclusive".
She added: "I think that there's been a lot of negativity over the last few months, I'm going to say that you (Newyddion S4C) are partly responsible, stories are created... a tweet is taken and it's a top story."
Reminded by presenter Rhodri Llywelyn that it was not Newyddion S4C which had said in reports that Sage Todz had been prevented from performing, she said that "it was you as an entity that had done it, and everybody within the corporation (BBC) were aware that he was one of the people who were presenting the Eisteddfod's programmes, so there was no ban at all".
Ms Moses said she had received cruel messages, and she has also told her staff to come off social media.
Executive committee chairman Michael Strain said: "I'm really looking forward to it.
"It's been four long years, and a lot of work has gone into arranging the Eisteddfod, I'm amazed at how everything has come together.
"People work diligently, voluntarily and the professional staff do amazing work."