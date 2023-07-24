Arrest after man sexually assaulted on train to Cardiff

Transport for Wales train
British Transport Police said the alleged assault happened on a train from Aberdare to Cardiff Central

A man was sexually assaulted on a train after lewd comments were made towards him, police say.

The incident happened at about 12:50 BST on 1 July, on a train from Aberdare to Cardiff Central.

The victim walked past a group of people before a man allegedly "made lewd comments towards him".

Police said the man then sexually assaulted the victim before "making light of the incident".

A 40-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the assault before being released on bail.

British Transport Police (BTP) is appealing for witnesses.

