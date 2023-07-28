Raglan: Van driver in court over triathlete's crash death
A van driver has appeared in court accused of causing the death of a champion triathlete.
Rebecca Comins, 52, died after a crash with a Vauxhall Movano on the A40 near Raglan, Monmouthshire, at about 19:20 BST on 2 June 2022.
Vasile Barbu, 48, appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Mrs Comins, from Caldicot, was a champion triathlete and Ironman competitor.
Known as Becky, her family previously described her as "beautiful".
"She was a caring and loving wife to Stephen and an amazing mum to both George and Millie," the family said in a tribute last year.
Mr Barbu, from Abergavenny, was granted bail to appear at Newport Crown Court.
