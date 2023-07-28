Llanelli: Two children and an adult in hospital after four vehicle crash
Two children and an adult have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash between four vehicles.
It happened at about 09:35 BST on Friday on the B4309 between Furnace and Maengwynne housing estate in Carmarthenshire.
One of the casualties had to be flown from the scene by air ambulance.
The emergency services said there were six casualties, some of whom had to be rescued from their vehicles by firefighters from five crews.
The road was closed in both directions and diversions put in place.
Dyfed-Powys Police said it was investigating.