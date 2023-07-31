Gwent police officer showed pornography to child, trial hears
A serving Gwent police officer showed pornography to a child asking her to mimic the actions, a court has heard.
Cardiff Crown Court heard John Stringer, 41, from Cardiff, who denies the charges, had told the young girl not to tell anyone and "it would be her fault" if his offending was discovered.
The accused, who is suspended from his force, is alleged to have committed the offences while he was off-duty.
The officer denies five counts of child sexual offences of a girl under 13.
Officer "shocked" by arrest
Opening the case, Ian Wright, prosecuting, told a jury of five men and seven women: "At the time of these alleged offences this defendant was a serving police officer with Gwent constabulary."
Mr Wright said the the defendant's alleged abuse came to light after the girl, who was known to him, made a disclosure to her primary school teaching assistant.
She subsequently told a staff member at her school of the officer's alleged actions and the police were alerted.
The primary school immediately notified her parents and South Wales Police, who then interviewed her on 15 July 2021.
A video of the interview will be played to jurors later.
'Shock'
Mr Wright said: "(The girl) disclosed to the police in that video interview that she was being sexually assaulted by this defendant."
The prosecutor said the victim had told the police that the accused had touched her inappropriately and would show her pornographic videos with half-naked women in it and ask her to "mimic" the actions of the performers.
The victim told police that Mr Stringer told her that if her parents found out "it would be her fault".
The court heard how there was a break in the alleged offending due to the Covid-19 lockdowns and that when restrictions eased the sexual abuse resumed.
The court heard the offences are not related to his activities as a police officer.
The accused was arrested on 12 July 2021 and, after being cautioned, told the arresting officers: "It's a shock."
He was interviewed and, despite denying the girl's account, he was later charged.
The accused faces two counts of assaulting a girl under 13 by touching, two counts of causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, and one count of causing a child to watch or look at an image of sexual activity under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.
The trial continues.