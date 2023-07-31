Wrexham striker Paul Mullin recovers at Rob McElhenney's home
Wrexham's star striker will recover from an injury suffered while on tour in the USA at the home of one of the club's Hollywood owners.
Paul Mullin punctured a lung in a collision with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop during a match on 26 July.
He has been discharged from hospital in San Diego.
But the nature of the injury means he is unable fly home for a "couple of weeks", according to Rob McElhenney.
The Always Sunny in Philadelphia star said Mullin, 28, can convalesce at his home, adding in an interview with S4C: "This Paul thing is devastating to the club but, again, it's a contact sport and these things happen.
"He's OK. I just texted with him this morning. He's in San Diego and he's going to come over and stay with us for a couple of weeks until he can leave and head back to Wales."
No timeframe has been put on Mullin's return to action, but he will definitely miss the opening weeks of Wrexham's return to the English Football League, which starts at home to MK Dons on Saturday.
As well as beating a youthful United side, Wrexham played Chelsea and the second teams of MLS clubs LA Galaxy and Philadelphia Union on a four-match tour.
The Sky Bet League Two club - co-owned by McElhenney and Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds - drew huge media attention and big crowds following the Stateside success of the Welcome to Wrexham documentary last year.