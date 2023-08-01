North Wales Fire service: Five staff face misconduct probe
Five staff at North Wales Fire and Rescue Service are being investigated for alleged misconduct.
No details of the allegations have been made public, but WalesOnline has reported that they involve "bullying or sexual misconduct".
Concerns were first raised earlier this year, though no-one has been suspended while investigations take place.
The fire service has said harassment, bullying or discrimination has no place in its ranks.
It added the investigation must be thorough.
No information has been given about where the alleged misconduct took place, or the exact ranks of those involved.
However, the fire service said all five staff were crew manager grade - the second lowest rank - or above.
Chief Fire Officer Dawn Docx defended the decision not to suspend anyone while investigations took place and said it was inappropriate to speculate.
She said: "I would like to provide reassurance that we take any concerns raised by our staff very seriously and ensure we provide them with the appropriate support at all times.
"We are committed to providing a positive work experience for all our employees, which includes a zero-tolerance approach to any inappropriate behaviour."
She added the fire service had "robust policies in place" to achieve the "highest standards possible".
She said while there may be a "natural expectation" those under investigation should be suspended, advice from ACAS (Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service) said each situation should be considered carefully before deciding whether to suspend someone.
She also said the system had to be "fair to all" while "continuing to protect the integrity of an investigation".
She also described the investigation as a "stressful time for everyone" but said safeguarding was a priority and anyone who had been subjected to inappropriate behaviour would have her "fullest support".