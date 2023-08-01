Bridgend rapist Steffan Jones filmed drinking game sex attack
A rapist tricked a woman into playing a drinking game - and then filmed his sex attack while she was naked, a court has heard.
Steffan Jones, 25, from Bridgend, made the woman strip off her clothes leaving her "blind drunk" from a "forfeit".
Cardiff Crown Court heard she was nude, drunk and vomiting into a wash basin when he carried out the attack.
Jones was found guilty of rape and two counts of assault by penetration and jailed for 12 years.
Jury members during the trial heard how the defendant recorded the attack on his phone to watch back later, and even showed his flatmate.
His victim was later forced to watch the video in court after he accused her of lying - and she described how she was left feeling "completely worthless".
Prosecutor Heath Edwards read a statement from the victim saying watching Jones's video had "ripped off the healed scars" and the attack had left her "completely lost" with "no enthusiasm for life".
"I know what he did to me will always impact my life including sex," she said.
In a separate incident, Jones raped another woman, and her victim impact statement said she had been left feeling like a "shell of the person" she had been before.
He was found guilty of three charges following a trial.
'Vile rapist'
Judge David Wynn Morgan said his video had been "particularly shocking".
He added: "Your victim was blind drunk as a result of you callously tricking her in a drinking game.
"That, I'm afraid, is the person you really are - a sexual predator, a liar, and a narcissist. Not the paragon described in the multitude of character references that have been gathered on your behalf."
Judge Morgan said Jones's actions had a "substantial and adverse" impact on both of his victims, with his not guilty pleas forcing them to relive their experiences during the trial.
He will serve 12 years in prison, plus a further three on licence following his release.
Following sentencing, South Wales Police Det Sgt Andrew Coakley said: "Jones is a vile rapist who is now where he deserves to be.
"I applaud the two victims for having an extreme amount of courage to bring their complaint forward and ensure the conviction of their attacker."