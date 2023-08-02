Speed limits: Firefighters to help enforce Wales' 20mph zones
- Published
Firefighters in Wales will help police enforce new 20mph speed limits in built-up areas across Wales.
Drivers caught speeding in 20mph zones will be allowed to watch an educational video, instead of getting a fine.
The Welsh Conservatives called it a "madcap" policy that would stretch the fire service.
But the Fire Brigades Union said front-line staff would not be called away from emergencies or other duties to help with the campaign.
The Welsh government decided to lower the limit from 30mph to 20mph in built-up areas to lower crashes, noise and encourage people to walk or cycle.
But the plans have been controversial, with a petition to scrap the change signed by 21,000 claiming it could lead to an increase in road rage.
A new education campaign ahead of the change, involving police, fire service staff and other community groups, will see roadside speed checks set up in existing 20mph zones.
Instead of a getting a fine, motorists caught speeding will be offered an opportunity to watch a video warning about the dangers of excessive speeds and the benefits of slowing down.
Supt Leanne Brustad of Gwent Police said "engagement, education, and enforcement" would be key to the rollout of the new 20mph policy.
Richie Smart from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our firefighters see the devastating impacts that road traffic collisions, including those in built-up areas where people and vehicles mix closely, can have.
"We are therefore pleased to support our partners to raise awareness of the importance of speed limits to keep everyone safe."
But the Welsh Conservative spokesperson for transport, Natasha Asghar, called the move to get members of of the fire service involved a "madcap policy" that would spread a "stretched public service even thinner".
"The priorities of our fire service should not include catching motorists speeding," she said.
"The Labour government are showing that this foolish policy is not about safety or the environment, as they have claimed, but using public services to catch out motorists and collect money in fines."
But Cerith Griffiths, the Wales secretary for the Fire Brigades Union, said front-line firefighters would not be called away from their duties to help out with the campaign.
Only staff already doing fire safety events, such as school visits, would be involved, he explained.
He accused the Conservatives of "having a pop" at Labour over its 20mph speed limit in residential zones.