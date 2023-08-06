Seren Price, 5, to climb highest peak in North Africa
- Published
A five-year-old girl is aiming to reach new heights by climbing the highest point in North Africa.
Seren Price became the youngest person to complete the UK's Three Peaks challenge in under 48 hours last year.
If walking up the three highest points of Scotland, England and Wales was not enough, Seren and her dad Glyn, 44, now plan on climbing Mount Toubkal in Morocco.
She is currently a finalist in a fundraiser award.
The little explorer cut her teeth on the Welsh Three Peaks aged just three.
The Welsh Three Peaks covers 17 miles (27km), taking on Yr Wyddfa and Cadair Idris, both in Eryri, and Pen y Fan in Bannau Brycheiniog.
Then last December and aged just five, she and her father Glyn Price, a mountain leader, walked up Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Yr Wyddfa.
Seren said her favourite parts of that 23-mile (37km) challenge was "the view" and "being with my dad".
They next plan to take on Mount Toubkal, in Morocco's Atlas Mountains, the highest point in North Africa.
When planning their challenge to climb the three highest peaks of Scotland, England and Wales, the Price family decided to use it as an opportunity to fundraise for a special cause.
They wanted to give something back as Seren needed treatment at the Birmingham Children's Hospital as a premature newborn.
"They did remarkable wonders with her," said former firefighter Glyn, from Llangennech, Carmarthenshire.
"They're a brilliant hospital."
Setting out to raise £100, the youngster instead received in excess of £7,000 as the pair persevered in severe winter weather conditions and temperatures as low as -18C in December.
Seren has been shortlisted in the JustGiving awards at London's Roundhouse on 25 September.
She has already picked out a "princess gown" to wear to the ceremony and is looking forward the most to "the ball and the dancing" afterwards.
Seren, who wants to be a doctor and rockstar when she grows up, helped a fellow climber in need on Ben Nevis during her Three Peaks challenge.
After spotting the female walker suffering from exhaustion, she alerted her father, saying "Daddy, we need to help".
She and her father called in mountain rescuers and assisted as the hiker was taken to a location where it was safe for a helicopter to land.
"We gave her our last Lucozade and she followed our torch down," Seren recalled.
Glyn is no stranger to adventure having taken many groups on the National Three Peaks challenge.
"We thought it would be a good experience for Seren and a good chance for her to raise money for her chosen charity," he said.
Max Woosey, known as the Boy in the Tent, was crowned as last year's Young Fundraiser of the Year after camping outside every night for three years in memory of his neighbour to raise £750,000 for North Devon Hospice.