Cardiff: Police investigate body found in River Taff
- Published
A man's body has been found in a river in the centre of Cardiff.
South Wales Police said the body was found in the River Taff at about 09:45 BST on Wednesday.
The Welsh Ambulance service said it was called shortly before 10:00 to reports of an incident near Wood Street, and sent two emergency vehicles and a hazardous area response team to the scene.
Road closures were in place but the street has since reopened.
The coroner has been informed and an investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances of his death, the force added.