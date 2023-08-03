Kyle Vaughan murder: Police renew missing man appeal
Police have renewed an appeal for information about a man who vanished in 2012 on what would have been his 35th birthday.
Kyle Vaughan, 24, from Newbridge, Caerphilly county, disappeared on 30 December 2012 and police treated the case as murder.
His mum Mary Lucas died in 2018 after pleading with her son's killers to say where his remains are buried.
The case remains "very much active", Gwent Police said.
Det Ch Supt Nicky Brain added: "Officers from our major incident team continue to investigate any information that we receive from members of the public."
Mr Vaughan's damaged silver Peugeot 306 was found abandoned on the A467 between Risca and Cross Keys.
It had been in a collision, but it was not known whether he had been driving it at the time, and he has not been seen since.
Gwent Police has searched extensively for him and arrested eight people on suspicion of offences in connection with his disappearance, but all were released without charge.
Police said they gad searched 40 areas, interviewed more than 200 people and taken nearly 900 witness statements in the past 10-and-a-half years.
Det Ch Supt Brain added: "We still don't have the answers we need and Kyle's family, who've never given up hope of finding out what happened to him."