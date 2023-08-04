Porthcawl: Dad's fairground injury legal action plan
- Published
A father has said he broke his back while on a fairground ride after taking his children for a treat at the start of summer holidays.
Craig Knight, of Newport, claimed the Waltzer at Coney Beach Pleasure Park in Porthcawl, in Bridgend county, came off the rails, injuring his back on impact.
The fair claimed the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigated and said "the ride was, and remains, perfectly safe".
The HSE said it was making inquiries.
Coney Beach Pleasure Park added that the "incident that occurred did not arise through any fault on the ride itself or any of its operators".
The park and the Waltzers remain open, and the company wished Mr Knight "a swift recovery".
Mr Knight, 34, said he was planning to take legal action.
Mr Knight, his 15-year-old daughter and son, 10, went to the amusement park on 26 July. They arrived at midday and made their way to the Waltzer.
"They tend to spin the ride as it's rotating," said Mr Knight.
"So they're spinning us and then there's the ramping sensation going around the ride... it hit its peak, where I felt as though the cart derailed and lifted off the track.
"It was then the impact when it made contact back with the track, that's where my son looked at me and he heard my back crunch.
"Apparently I went grey," he added.
Mr Knight said his children were "screaming" for the attendant to stop the ride but it took about a minute for this to happen.
After waiting for the ambulance in the rain for an hour and a half, Mr Knight managed to get his brother to drive him to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where an X-ray showed a fracture in his spine.
He spent two nights there before being sent home with a brace, and has been consigned to bed rest for three months.
An avid gardener and cook, he described his frustration at being unable to move.
The family had booked a week in Pendine, Carmarthenshire, for his daughter's 16th birthday.
They were also planning to go to nearby Oakwood Theme Park but "the kids don't want to go to a fairground anytime soon," he said.
"I would absolutely hate to think a child may possibly go through what I've been through."
The HSE said: "We are aware of this incident and making inquiries".