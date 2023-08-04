Census shows Welsh places with youngest and oldest people
- Published
The places in Wales with both the youngest and oldest populations have been revealed.
St Donat's in the Vale of Glamorgan is the youngest with an average age of 18, thanks to hosting Atlantic College and its hundreds of international students.
At the other end of the scale is Penrhynside in Conwy county, with an average age of 69.
Of the larger cities and towns, with populations over 20,000, Cardiff is the youngest, with an average age of 34.
The figures have just been published by the Office for National Statistics from the data in the Census carried out in 2021.
Penrhynside councillor Chris Cater described the community as a bastion of the Welsh language with "its own more traditional Welsh characteristics".
Mr Cater, who represents Penrhyn ward on Conwy council, said he was aware of the typical age of people locally.
"We have some digitally-challenged residents that we have to make special provisions for," he said.
"They may not use the net and so on. We have been lucky to keep our community library here that we can make facilities available for them there."
Youngest places (population over 5,000)
- Aberystwyth - 24
- Bangor - 26
- Cardiff - 34
- Abertridwr and Senghenydd - 37
- Newport - 37
- Pontypridd - 37
- Abercynon - 38
- Brynteg, Wrexham - 38
- Llanharan and Brynna - 38
- Swansea - 38
Median (average) ages, in places classified as small to major, with populations above 5,000. Source: ONS / Census 2021
The Office for National Statistics analysed built-up areas, ranging from villages to major cities.
In the list of places with youngest ages whose populations number over 5,000, there are, not surprisingly, several with universities, such as Aberystwyth, Bangor, Cardiff, Newport, Pontypridd and Swansea.
The areas with the oldest populations features a number of coastal areas which tend to be popular with people who have retired, such as Abergele, Kinmel Bay and Llandudno in the north, and Porthcawl and Llantwit Major in the south.
Oldest places (population over 5,000)
- Porthcawl - 54
- Abergele - 52
- Kinmel Bay - 50
- Llandudno - 50
- Llantwit Major - 50
- Prestatyn - 50
- Abergavenny - 49
- Llandrindod Wells - 49
- Caerleon - 48
- Conwy - 48
Median (average) ages, in places classified as small to major, with populations above 5,000. Source: ONS / Census 2021
Among communities with populations above 5,000, Abergele and Porthcawl in had the highest proportions of over-65s.
Porthcawl had the oldest median age at 54 while Aberystwyth had the youngest at 24.
Meanwhile, Llangefni on Anglesey had the greatest proportion of both under-19s and under-10s.