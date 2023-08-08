Missing walker: Man's body found in Carneddau, Eryri

The path off Moel Siabod down to Capel Curig gives marvellous views across the southern end of the CarneddauRon Galliers/Geograph
Carneddau is a group of mountains in Eryri, also known as Snowdonia

The body of a man has been found by rescue teams looking for a missing walker, say North Wales Police.

A search got under way on Monday for Daniel - whose surname has not been released - and the 26-year-old's car was found in Bethesda, Gwynedd.

A body has now been found in the Carneddau area of Eryri, also known as Snowdonia.

Police said formal identification has not yet been made, but Daniel's family have been informed about the discovery.

