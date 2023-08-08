Speed limit: Drivers tie red ribbons to cars in 20mph protest
- Published
Drivers are protesting new 20mph speed limits by tying red ribbons to their cars.
The Welsh government decided to lower the limit from 30mph to 20mph in built-up areas to cut crashes, reduce noise and encourage people to walk or cycle.
The controversial plans have seen a petition to scrap the change signed by 21,000, amid claims it could increase road rage.
The Welsh government said the changes would save lives.
Martin Bailey, of Buckley, Flintshire, said more protests were likely.
The town had a pilot scheme of the 20mph zones introduced on 28 February 2022.
Mr Bailey said: "We woke up one day and had all the signs uncovered and that was when we learned it was including the main roads."
The 48-year-old said the whole town was talking about the changes.
The Buckley, Mynydd Isa and Bryn Y Baal 20mph Pilot Scheme Opposition Group, has been campaigning to stop the changes.
Mr Bailey said the red ribbon idea was "a bit of a symbolic gesture, something that's highly visible, to show support out in the roads for the cause".
He added: "Personally, I'm against [the change] on the main arterial roads, I don't have an issue with what I would refer to as the residential roads."
He claimed cars were driving closer together under 20mph limits compared with 30mph.
"It actually makes it harder for people to cross the road," Mr Bailey said.
"We've seen accidents, we've seen two walls demolished in 20mph zones. We don't necessarily believe it's making it any safer at all.
"People are really concerned about the potential of enforcement and worried about sitting looking at the speedo constantly."
Mr Bailey said drivers were worried about being hit with £100 fines or being banned if they drifted over the limit.
"The people of Wales are pretty reserved but they've been protesting for a long time," he said.
"We've been trying to work with the Welsh government and the local councils and they've been obstinate, they've not really been helpful."
The Welsh government said: "Decreasing speeds not only reduces collisions and saves lives but improves the quality of life, making room on our streets for safer active travel, whilst helping reduce our environmental impact."
Katie Wilby, of Flintshire council, said: "While most restricted roads in Flintshire will change to 20mph, the council, working closely with local county councillors, has identified some roads which have the potential to remain at 30mph after the national legislative change in September."
This, she said, was currently out to consultation.