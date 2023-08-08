Llanelli: Man hit by van at hotel at centre of asylum row
A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a van leaving a hotel at the centre of asylum seeker protests.
Dyfed-Powys Police attended Stradey Park Hotel, in Furnace, near Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, at about 11:00 BST on Tuesday.
The force said a white van and a pedestrian were involved and the incident was captured on CCTV.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said the man was taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
The hotel has been at the centre of protests by several groups since plans for the venue to house up to 241 asylum seekers were unveiled in June.
A demonstrator, a member of Save Our Stradey Park And Neighbourhood (Sospan) said the man had spent the night camped outside the hotel before he was hit by the driver's side of the vehicle.
As the van approached some of the protesters, they said, shouted at the van to slow down.
They said there was "a big bang" and the victim was "shaken up".
"His face was very pale and he had hurt his arm and leg," they added.
They said the victim was also a member of Sospan.
Paramedics, they said, were worried about internal injuries the man may have suffered.
"The police told us that they weren't arresting the driver or giving him a breathalyser (test)."
The hotel has been approached for comment.