S4C 'won't apologise' for more English on Welsh channel
There will be no apology from S4C for introducing some English on the Welsh-language channel, its bosses have said.
S4C's Sara Peacock said it wanted to encourage learners to speak it more and reflect how the language is spoken throughout the country.
But Ieuan Wyn of campaign group Cylch yr Iaith called the move "dangerous".
Former Love Island contestant Connagh Howard, who has had some criticism for using English on an S4C show, said he could see both sides.
Bilingual rapper Sage Todz is not appearing at this year's National Eisteddfod in Boduan, Gwynedd, because his songs contain lyrics in Welsh and English.
While he said his "songs are finished products, not subject to change", organisers said the rule about the Welsh language was "fundamental" to the festival.
Connagh Howard, from Cardiff, said he faced a "backlash, nothing too bad" after appearing on the S4C show Hansh in 2020.
The 2020 Love Island contestant said he had not spoken Welsh too much immediately before appearing and admitted his skills were "rusty" and he used a few English words.
The former pupil of Ysgol Gyfun Gymraeg Glantaf in Cardiff said he sees both sides of the debate, adding: "A lot of Welsh speakers are very proud, very patriotic and want to protect that heritage. It's very admirable and I can definitely see why they are protective.
"But then I can also see the potential benefits of introducing a little bit of English, just to raise awareness. I've experienced a lot of people, especially since Love Island, people who may not even have known we have our own language.
"If there's one character on the show (Pobol y Cwm) that people can understand, so be it, it can only be a good thing if it grows interest and gets more people speaking."
He said there were many positive things happening to grow the language and give learners and people in south Wales chance to use it more - such as social media influencers using it.
S4C has now joined the debate on how much English can and should be used while speaking in Welsh.
The channel was set up in 1982 after a long-running campaign by activists, and as well as being the birthplace of Fireman Sam and SuperTed, it gave stars such as Rhys Ifans, Duffy, Ioan Gruffudd and Gethin Jones their first exposure to the limelight.
Ms Peacock, S4C's lead on Welsh language strategy and speaking at the Eisteddfod, said the channel "won't apologise" for introducing some English on the channel, and its heads are starting a discussion on English usage.
There was some criticism of an English-speaking character on soap Pobol y Cwm, with Ms Peacock adding: "It is important to us that the whole of Wales is seen and heard on S4C.
"We try hard to ensure that every form of Welsh spoken in the country is reflected on our programmes in one way or the other.
"We also try to help our communities and encourage people to learn Welsh and go out and speak Welsh in our communities."
Ms Peacock admitted that the introduction of a non Welsh-speaking character in Cwmderi - the fictional village in Pobol y Cwm - had "created a bit of a stir".
She said the intention was for the character to learn Welsh, and they will use more and more as time goes on.
"It is important to see how we can support the learners among us," she added, saying the flagship soap opera was "a good place to do that".
Ms Peacock said this attitude extends to the channel in general, saying: "If someone comes to us and does an interview and they are perhaps not confident and use a little English in their Welsh, that is absolutely fine".
She said it was important for viewers to hear that "people on the street or in the shop" use a few English words sometimes in Welsh.
"Some people - in Cardiff for example - use a lot of English in their language, but it is Welsh," she added.
"It's a natural form of the language. We want to reflect all types of Welsh on S4C."
However Ieuan Wyn of Cylch yr Iaith is concerned about the implications of the move.
"The interference of the English language is the biggest threat to the Welsh language," said Mr Wyn.
"You have to protect the cultural integrity and Welsh life and culture," Mr Wyn told BBC Radio Cymru's Dros Frecwast.
"The argument that English must be used for the sake of what they call 'social reality', well, not only is it not logical, but it is dangerous," he said.
"If you base the strategy on that and then Welsh is still losing out in the community, and communities are becoming increasingly bilingual, then ultimately that would lead to the increase in the use of English to reflect that."
He said S4C should be "protecting the Welsh language", and "promoting its status as a natural medium for all aspects of our lives as Welsh speakers.
"That is, seeing Wales and the world through a Welsh language window."