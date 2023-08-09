National Eisteddfod: Drugs and knife found at Maes B
A "significant amount" of drugs were discovered as well as a knife at the entrance to the National Eisteddfod's Maes B on Tuesday night, according to North Wales Police.
One young person was arrested, Insp Darren Kane said.
There were also complaints at the caravan site about anti-social behaviour, organisers said.
There is now a curfew of 23:00 BST for under-16s on the site at this year's event in Boduan, Gwynedd.
Insp Kane said: "We are working closely with the Eisteddfod to ensure the safety of people at the festival."
His comments follow significant queuing to gain access to the Maes B campsite on Tuesday, with hundreds waiting for hours from lunchtime until late at night.
At the week-long festival of Welsh language music, dance and literature, Maes B is the area which features performances from some of Wales' top acts.
Chief executive Betsan Moses said 2,000 people arrived on the first night of the young people's camping area, twice the number who usually get there on a Tuesday.
Officers search bags at the entrance to the youth field as a rule, and she added: "It is better to take our time to do things correctly.
"People's well-being is the priority."
She added that water was being offered to the people in the queue and queuing happens "at every festival".
The strategic director of the Eisteddfod, Gwenllian Carr, added there had been complaints on the caravan site about "anti-social behaviour".
Because of that, there is now a curfew for children under 16 at 23:00 every night.