National Eisteddfod: Scottish woman wins Welsh learner title
A Scottish woman has won the National Eisteddfod's Welsh Learner of the Year award after a budding relationship with a Welsh speaker got her into the language.
Alison Cairns, a mother-of-seven who now lives on Anglesey, scooped the £300 prize and a trophy on Wednesday.
She started learning Welsh by watching S4C, listening to BBC Radio Cymru and reading her daughters' books.
"It's been an emotional experience, but brilliant", Ms Cairns said.
Her journey with the Welsh language started in 2008 when she met her fiance, Siôn, and moved from Perthshire, Scotland, to Llannerch-y-medd.
"Siôn's English isn't very good at all because he was born and bred in Wales," she said.
"He said to me that if I wanted to carry on being with him I would need to learn Welsh. So that's exactly what I did."
Ms Cairns said she has never had a formal Welsh lesson.
"I've just taught myself the language through watching S4C on the television, listening to Radio Wales and putting little sticky notes everywhere around the house.
"The community in Anglesey has helped me tremendously with learning Welsh."
As a worker in the care sector, Ms Cairns said she realised how important using Welsh could be when dealing with patients.
"The journey has been absolutely amazing from start to end," she said.
It was "proud" Siôn who nominated Ms Cairns for the award and the pair are due to get married in the autumn.
There were 29 individuals interviewed this year for the award - the highest number ever - on the competition's 40th anniversary.
Ms Cairns received the Dysgwr y Flwyddyn trophy and £300, donated by Pwllheli Town Council.
She has also been invited to become a member of the Gorsedd.
Last year's award went to Joe Healy, originally from Wimbledon in south London.
He wrote a poem which described his experience and motivation for learning the language.