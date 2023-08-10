Mental health care for adolescents in Ebbw Vale closed
Adolescent mental health care has been suspended at a private hospital treating young women.
An unannounced inspection of Hillview Hospital in Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, raised several concerns including about recording of patient restraints.
BBC Wales previously exposed excessive use of restraints and poor practice at the hospital.
Elysium Healthcare, operator since September 2022, said patient safety and wellbeing was its "highest priority".
The previous hospital owners, Regis Healthcare, denied all allegations and said Hillview was one of the UK's most "successful" services.
Following the change of hands, Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW) said it continued to engage with Elysium to ensure that "progress was being made against the previous inspection findings".
In January, Elysium Healthcare gave notice the adolescent service would be closing in March and patients would be moved to alternative settings.
The firm's intention is to open an adult-only service on the site.
'Detrimental impact on wellbeing'
HIW said it had concerns about the progress and undertook an inspection in May while four patients, commissioned from England, continued to receive care at the facility.
"The service was not meeting care needs in line with the requirements of its registration, and this was having a detrimental impact on the wellbeing of the patients," it said.
Lack of detailed recording around the amount and duration of restraints being carried out on patients and a lack of opportunities to go outside for fresh air were some of the points noted.
Improvement was required to fire risk assessment plans and staff had little training in relation to immediate life support, it added.
Alun Jones, chief executive of HIW, said the failures were "very disappointing".
"The number and severity of patient safety issues was of concern and HIW took the decision to urgently suspend the setting," he said.
"Despite the setting ceasing its care provision to young people, we will continue to engage with Elysium Healthcare in regard to their future plans."
The regulator noted some improvements had been made since previous inspections in 2021 and 2022.
These included the safeguarding and handling of complaints, the standard of patient care plans and staff working collaboratively and supporting dignity and privacy where possible.
Elysium Healthcare said it welcomed scrutiny from HIW.
"Hillview no longer provides services for younger people and is currently undergoing a process of total refurbishment as we prepare to reopen as an adult-only service for people from Wales," it said.
"Hillview remains a much-needed mental health hospital for Wales and we look forward to providing greater and more specialised support for people in the years ahead."
The Welsh government said it took the findings "extremely seriously".
"We have robust mechanisms in place to monitor and provide assurance on the quality and safety of independent mental health hospitals and this service is now closed," they said.
Welsh Conservative health spokesperson, Russell George MS, said the identified failures were "incredibly concerning".
"Labour's focus must now be on ensuring the facility can address the issues raised, and is able to reapply for registration, to ensure the best level of care is available for future patients of Hillview Hospital," he said.