Pwllheli: One in hospital, three arrested after stabbing
- Published
Three men have been arrested after a person was reportedly stabbed.
North Wales Police said the three arrests were on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd MP Liz Saville Roberts referred to the incident at a domestic property on Lower Cardiff Road, Pwllheli, Gwynedd, as a stabbing.
She said on Facebook Armed Response Unit personnel and dog handlers were called to Pwllheli to support local police officers.
"Following a stabbing incident in Pwllheli earlier today Mabon ap Gwynfor and I have had a face to face meeting with North Wales Police including the chief constable, and are being kept informed of the latest developments," Ms Roberts said in her statement.
North Wales Police said in a statement one person had been taken to hospital, but did not comment on the extent of their injuries.
The force have appealed for information from anyone who witnessed anything in relation to the incident.
Emergency services were called to the scene around 08:30 BST on Thursday, a Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said.
"We conveyed one patient by road to Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor for further treatment," the spokesperson said.
The incident has led to considerable congestion in the area, with many people travelling to the Eisteddfod in nearby Boduan.