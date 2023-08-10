Barry housebuilders face legal threat over green spaces
- Published
Three major housebuilders may face legal action over claims they failed to provide parks and green spaces.
Persimmon, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Homes are selling homes with little progress on elements such as play areas, Vale of Glamorgan council said.
The authority may seek an injunction which could stop buyers moving into the Barry Waterfront development until amenities are built.
But the firms said they were committed to delivering "as quickly as possible".
Persimmon Homes, Taylor Wimpey and Barratt Homes make up the Waterfront Consortium and are behind plans for 2,000 new homes, as well as retail units, offices and a new primary school around the old Barry Dock.
However, a proposed park is currently a mound of earth surrounded by wooden pallets and skips.
Natalie Tanner was one of the first people to move into the development, and said she was promised sculptured gardens, which are yet to materialise.
"I feel disappointed because I do feel that it's really become quite slow.
"I know obviously they're rushing the houses but you don't see any movement on the green spaces."
Council leader Lis Burnett said, despite holding a series of meetings with the consortium, there had been little progress on the benefits for the community.
The council is considering seeking a High Court injunction which could prevent any new residents occupying their homes before the extra amenities are provided.
"There has been a catalogue of broken promises and weak excuses for the lack of progress, yet remarkably, these issues do not seem to be affecting the developers' housebuilding programme," said Ms Burnett.
She concluded that the companies were "interested in profit not people" and insisted the council would "do everything in our power to hold developers to account".
As part of the planning permission granted by the council, the developers are supposed to provide a series of amenities to mitigate the impact of a new development, known as Section 106 agreements.
These can include new schools, shops, parks and green spaces.
In response, the consortium confirmed it had met the council in June to discuss the issues and "reassure them of our commitment to deliver these facilities as quickly as possible".
It added: "We have since devised and commenced a detailed programme of works, which has been shared in full with the Vale of Glamorgan council.
"We will continue to work with the Vale council to complete these areas and the Barry Waterfront regeneration project to the highest standard."
The Welsh government said it was "important that developments promised are delivered" and that it would expect "companies to follow contractual obligations when working on spaces for people to live and enjoy".
Vale of Glamorgan is not the only local authority considering legal action against developers.
Harlow council in Essex said it was seeking a High Court injunction against Persimmon, Barratt David Wilson and Taylor Wimpey over a lack of community facilities, including sports pitches, allotments, a community centre and retail units at Gilden Park.
It aims to stop anyone moving into the development until the works are complete.
The developers apologised for the delay in Harlow and said they were "fully committed" to completing the work.