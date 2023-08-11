Carmarthenshire: Boy, 12, saves other child from drowning
- Published
When 12-year-old Theo went to the beach with his friends, he had no idea that he would end up saving a younger boy from drowning.
Theo spotted a nine-year-old in the water in difficulty in the Old Harbour area of Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, on Wednesday.
Running to the rescue, Theo tried to get the little boy to safety, but was dragged under himself.
He then told the boy to lie on his back and was able to get him back to shore.
Both Theo and the 9-year-old were taken to hospital and are now safe and home, said Theo's mum, Rhian Bunyan.
She said she got a call alerting her to the fact Theo had gone in to save a little boy, but at this point she did not know if he was OK.
"I was beside myself. I just the fear that was going through me. I just can't explain, It is unimaginable.
"When I got to the lifeboat station the child that he saved was on oxygen and things and was in a pretty bad way," she said.
Ms Bunyan said when she saw Theo and "he was sitting up in the chair and the fact he was OK, we were both reduced to tears".
"I think it was a mother's worst nightmare to hear something like that, you know, when I just imagine the worst possible scenario.
"The realisation hit me. It was my son, at the age of 12, has saved a nine-year-old life," she said.
"Every now and again it hits me, and I'm just in tears. I just can't explain to you how proud and how special he is."
Theo said he did not grasp the reality of what he had done until the following day.
Theo said: "When you're in the moment you don't really think of anything, you're just trying to make sure he's safe."
Although several members of his family are in the RNLI, Theo himself has never had lifeguarding experience.
After he ran in to save the boy and was pulled under, Theo managed to get the boy off him and told him to "calm down" and to lie still on his back allowing Theo to carry him into shore.
Ms Bunyan said: "When we actually got to the hospital I think the word had got round what Theo had done for the child, because the child was admitted.
"The nurses and doctors came out on to A&E department, calling him a hero," she said, adding Theo had become "a little famous boy" in Burry Port.
"It's just brings you closer together. You know, it's put a lot of things into perspective. How quick something can happen."
Ms Bunyan says there needed to be more awareness of the dangers of the sea, "the tide was out and somebody could have lost their life if it wasn't for Theo".
"I think we have a lot of people come into Burry Port, that aren't around the area and they aren't they aren't aware of how dangerous it can be."
Theo's mum said when he is old enough he will join his family members in the RNLI.