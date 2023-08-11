E-bike: Delivery rider beaten unconscious in knifepoint bike theft
A delivery rider's e-bike was stolen in a "savage" knifepoint robbery while he was praying, police have said.
The victim was on a bench near shops and fast food takeaways in Canton, Cardiff, when three males on a scrambler motorbike approached at 18.50 BST on Monday.
The three wore black balaclavas and one grabbed the victim's black and yellow Cascade electric bike.
While the victim tried to stop the thieves one pulled out a knife.
The victim, 26, from Riverside, Cardiff, was then punched repeatedly and beaten unconscious outside the Lidl store on Leckwith Road.
The thieves then rode away with his bike toward Lawrenny Avenue.
South Wales Police said: "This unprovoked savage assault and theft on an unsuspecting victim who was trying to pray and earn a living has left him devastated and injured, without work, as he relied on this mode of transport for his delivery job."
The force are appealing for witnesses.