NHS Wales: Eluned Morgan warns cuts will impact public and services
- Published
There is "no question" the public will feel the impact of cuts on the NHS in Wales, the country's health minister has warned.
Eluned Morgan said health boards are going to find it "very difficult" to make the savings they need to.
The Welsh government has told them they need to find the savings to counter overspending.
Boards and ministers will decide whether cutbacks will be from national or local services.
"It's going to be very difficult for the health boards over the next few weeks and months to find the kind of savings we are asking them to find," Ms Morgan said at the National Eisteddfod in Boduan, Gwynedd, on Friday.
"We are waiting in the next few weeks to get some suggestions from the health boards in terms of where they can make some savings.
"There will be an impact on the public - no question about that - there will be an impact on services. In a service that is still under pressure."
Asked whether there would be staff cuts, Ms Morgan said: "There is a turnover of staff and the question perhaps will be whether we can replace those who leave the service.
"So, those are some of the questions I expect health boards to come up with answers for in the next few weeks.
"Once we know where we can make those savings then of course we will be straight with the public in terms of what that will mean."
Betsi Cadwaladr health board, which was put into into special measures in February, has a £140m overspend.
Chairman Dyfed Edwards said: "The government ask is to respond to a reducing budget within the health board at the moment but also to look wider, to see if we can produce more savings.
"That's part of the discussion with government - for them to have a clear picture of what that reducing budget will look at, and what does it mean in terms of the provision of services."