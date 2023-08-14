Swansea: Solar farm could ruin beauty spot, residents fear
Plans for a new solar farm have raised concerns a beauty spot will be spoilt.
Campaigners say Craig y Perchyll, which extends above Glais, in Swansea county, is home to a host of rare bird species including skylarks, swifts, tree pipits and curlews.
But firms Canadian Solar and Windel Energy want to convert the land so it can power thousands of homes.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said a "renewable energy future" had to be created in Wales.
Dewi Lewis, a naturalist from Glais, is worried what will happen to local wildlife.
He said: "A development like this is very detrimental to the whole biodiversity system in this area," and this it was important "not only because of the natural world and the wildlife that is here, but also because of its effect on the welfare and health of the local residents".
Fellow resident Steffan, 17, said: "I'm concerned about the green spaces in the area.
"I intend to stay here for a couple of years now, and I enjoy coming here to walk, cycle, bring the family, and bring the dog too.
"It's a very beautiful place, you can see right up from Bannau Brycheiniog to the sea in Swansea."
Anest Cunliffe, 18, also from Glais, said: "In the lockdown it was lovely to have an escape, especially one with such a beautiful view, and it will be a big disappointment to see solar panels covering the land."
The plans for the scheme have not yet been submitted to the Welsh government, which deals with developments of national significance.
Canadian Solar and Windel Energy said the solar farm could help reduce carbon emissions.
They said the project could produce "enough renewable electricity to support 5,300 homes annually, disposing of 6,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide".
That, they claimed, equated to 2,300 fewer cars on our roads.
In the Senedd last month Mr Drakeford said there was "no bigger threat to species of all sorts than climate change itself".
He said: "We have to create a renewable energy future here in Wales, because that is the way that we make our greatest contribution to tackling the risks that climate change brings to all species, including mankind."