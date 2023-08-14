Monmouthshire: School lift for disabled pupils delayed
A lift for a school's disabled pupils will not be built in time for the new term because of a council spending row.
It had been agreed in July a £400,000 windfall from a housing development would fund two classrooms at Castle Park Primary School in Caldicot, Monmouthshire.
The plan included a lift to the first floor rooms.
But with the start of the September term just weeks away, Monmouthshire council has put the scheme on ice.
The extra classrooms will boost pupil capacity from 210 places to 260.
The Conservative group had complained the cash should be spent on a different school in another ward.
It claimed, because the money comes from a housing development at the former Sudbrook Paper Mill site, the cash should be spent in the Portskewett ward.
There is demand there for more spaces at Archbishop Rowan Williams Church in Wales primary school.
The council's education member, Martyn Groucutt, said the Labour cabinet's plan, agreed in July, was to spend £439,286 of already available cash at Castle Park.
More than £1m, he said, would be spent at Archbishop Rowan Williams when it is paid to the council from other housing developments.
He said the work in Caldicot could be carried out immediately to address the "lack of suitable places in the town".
He told the council's scrutiny committee: "Archbishop Rowan Williams School will benefit from an amount of £1m and £156,000, and in addition to that will have a brand new nursery built for it, paid for by the Welsh government."
He said Archbishop Rowan Williams School was currently just four places off its 210 pupil capacity, adding that the head teacher and governors there were "supportive" of how the cabinet had agreed to spend funds.
Portskewett's Tory councillor, Lisa Dymock, said children in her ward had been unable to get into Archbishop Rowan Williams because of the lack of places.
She wanted the money split between the two schools.
Council legal officer, Jo Case, confirmed the money did not have to be shared between the schools and that the cabinet could decide how to spend it.
The decision will now be deferred until 21 September.