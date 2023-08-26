Pembrokeshire: Photographer captures beauty of national park
With its otters, puffins, castles, miles of golden sands and dark starry skies there can be few counties more photogenic than Pembrokeshire.
Photographer Drew Buckley has spent his career capturing the varied landscapes and wildlife along Britain's only coastal national park and can't imagine living anywhere else.
"It's one of those places that I think is deeply set in a lot of people's hearts," said Drew, who lives in Pembroke.
"There's just so much to see around here... lots and lots of variety."
During the Covid lockdown when the area was closed to visitors, Drew realised many people who usually holiday in Pembrokeshire were missing it - so he decided to do something about it.
He gave his followers on Twitter, now X, "their daily fill of Pembrokeshire" by posting a photo every day.
His photos took in all parts of the 186-mile stretch that makes up Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, ranging from the bustling seaside resort of Tenby to lesser-known bays and coves.
Soon people started suggesting he should turn it into a book - the result is Pembrokeshire: Discovering the Coast Path.
Pembrokeshire's wildlife
For years, Drew has been capturing puffin breeding season on Skomer, an island off the coast of Pembrokeshire.
Each March more than 38,000 Atlantic puffins begin to arrive on the 720-acre island to breed and leave towards the end of July.
He also loves capturing the country's seals.
"There are coves up on the north coast and this time of year there'll be seal pups there," he said.
"Along the coast we tend to get quite a lot of kestrels and peregrines hunting a lot of the seabirds and the small birds.
"Lately it's been quite good at Bosherston with the otters. Last winter they were really, really good to photograph - there was a little family down there with three cubs and they were pretty much like clockwork so you could see them every day."
Viewing the Milky Way
The national park boasts eight nationally recognised Dark Sky Discovery Sites and several of Drew's night time images capture the milky way.
"Night sky shots are all about the conditions and how clear it is," he said.
"On the south coast all you're looking over is the sea towards Cornwall so there's no land there, there are no towns or or cities that are going to destroy the the seeing with light pollution."
Some shots still take multiple attempts and the images in his book have been built up over a 10-year period.
Castles and a cathedral
The park is home to 286 scheduled ancient monuments, ranging from castles to burial chambers, hillforts and mills.
"Pembroke Castle is one of the highlights on the route," said Drew.
"It's such a fantastic big building... some days you just stop and look at it and you think 'well, that's pretty special'.
"We're blessed to have so many castles in Pembrokeshire."
Pembrokeshire is also home to Britain's smallest city - St Davids.
"The cathedral is unbelievable with the stained glass windows," said Drew.
So where are his favourite places to photograph?
"Tenby is a bit manic this time of year but you can be sometimes the only person on the beach for sunrise or near to the twilight," he said.
"There's Whitesands on a windswept day or if you get the right conditions at Freshwater West it is just a magic place."
Despite the thousands of hours he must have spent photographing the coastline, it is clear he is still inspired by what he sees.
"It's very privileged job," said Drew.
"Living here, growing up here, I say the waves are in your soul."
What is Pembrokeshire Coast National Park?
Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is one of Wales' three national parks, the others being Eryri (also known as Snowdonia) and Bannau Brycheiniog (also known as the Brecon Beacons).
The national park covers almost all the Pembrokeshire coast, every offshore island, the Daugleddau estuary and large areas of the Preseli Hills and the Gwaun Valley.
Nowhere in the national park is more than 10 miles from the sea
It is ecologically one of the richest and most diverse parts of Wales and is recognised as of international importance for a wide range of high quality habitats and rare species.
Pembrokeshire Coast Path was officially opened on 16 May 1970.
Drew's top spots for all-year round sunsets:
- Freshwater West
- Marloes Sands Beach
- Newgale
- Whitesands Beach
Drew's top places for sunrise watching:
- Freshwater East
- Barafundle Bay
- Broad Haven South
- Amroth
- Tenby
Drew's favourite spots for stargazing:
- Castlemartin
- Lydstep
- St Ann's Head
- Marloes
- Martins Haven