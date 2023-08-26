Pembrokeshire: Photographer captures beauty of national park

NewportDrew Buckley
Newport, pictured here, is a small town and ancient port on Pembrokeshire's north coast
By Nicola Bryan
BBC News

With its otters, puffins, castles, miles of golden sands and dark starry skies there can be few counties more photogenic than Pembrokeshire.

Photographer Drew Buckley has spent his career capturing the varied landscapes and wildlife along Britain's only coastal national park and can't imagine living anywhere else.

"It's one of those places that I think is deeply set in a lot of people's hearts," said Drew, who lives in Pembroke.

"There's just so much to see around here... lots and lots of variety."

Drew Buckley
Drew's photograph of a seal at Marloes peninsula

During the Covid lockdown when the area was closed to visitors, Drew realised many people who usually holiday in Pembrokeshire were missing it - so he decided to do something about it.

He gave his followers on Twitter, now X, "their daily fill of Pembrokeshire" by posting a photo every day.

His photos took in all parts of the 186-mile stretch that makes up Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, ranging from the bustling seaside resort of Tenby to lesser-known bays and coves.

Soon people started suggesting he should turn it into a book - the result is Pembrokeshire: Discovering the Coast Path.

Drew Buckley
More than 38,000 Atlantic puffins visit Skomer to breed each year

Pembrokeshire's wildlife

For years, Drew has been capturing puffin breeding season on Skomer, an island off the coast of Pembrokeshire.

Each March more than 38,000 Atlantic puffins begin to arrive on the 720-acre island to breed and leave towards the end of July.

Drew Buckley
Common dolphins off the west coast near Grassholm Island

He also loves capturing the country's seals.

"There are coves up on the north coast and this time of year there'll be seal pups there," he said.

"Along the coast we tend to get quite a lot of kestrels and peregrines hunting a lot of the seabirds and the small birds.

"Lately it's been quite good at Bosherston with the otters. Last winter they were really, really good to photograph - there was a little family down there with three cubs and they were pretty much like clockwork so you could see them every day."

Drew Buckley
Church Door Cove is small amphitheatre-shaped beach with a colossal door shaped archway that has been cut into the cliffs by the forces of the ocean

Viewing the Milky Way

The national park boasts eight nationally recognised Dark Sky Discovery Sites and several of Drew's night time images capture the milky way.

"Night sky shots are all about the conditions and how clear it is," he said.

"On the south coast all you're looking over is the sea towards Cornwall so there's no land there, there are no towns or or cities that are going to destroy the the seeing with light pollution."

Some shots still take multiple attempts and the images in his book have been built up over a 10-year period.

Drew Buckley
St Davids Cathedral dates back to the 12th Century

Castles and a cathedral

The park is home to 286 scheduled ancient monuments, ranging from castles to burial chambers, hillforts and mills.

"Pembroke Castle is one of the highlights on the route," said Drew.

Drew Buckley
Broad Haven South is a large expanse of sandy beach which stretches along a craggy coastline

"It's such a fantastic big building... some days you just stop and look at it and you think 'well, that's pretty special'.

"We're blessed to have so many castles in Pembrokeshire."

Drew Buckley
Solva is a harbour village in the heart of Pembrokeshire

Pembrokeshire is also home to Britain's smallest city - St Davids.

"The cathedral is unbelievable with the stained glass windows," said Drew.

So where are his favourite places to photograph?

Drew Buckley
Ceibwr Bay is a tiny inlet of rocks and sand surrounded by tall cliffs

"Tenby is a bit manic this time of year but you can be sometimes the only person on the beach for sunrise or near to the twilight," he said.

"There's Whitesands on a windswept day or if you get the right conditions at Freshwater West it is just a magic place."

Drew Buckley
Druidston is a secluded long, sandy beach

Despite the thousands of hours he must have spent photographing the coastline, it is clear he is still inspired by what he sees.

"It's very privileged job," said Drew.

"Living here, growing up here, I say the waves are in your soul."

Drew Buckley
Tenby, seen here at twilight, is a bustling seaside town and a popular spot for visiting families

What is Pembrokeshire Coast National Park?

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is one of Wales' three national parks, the others being Eryri (also known as Snowdonia) and Bannau Brycheiniog (also known as the Brecon Beacons).

The national park covers almost all the Pembrokeshire coast, every offshore island, the Daugleddau estuary and large areas of the Preseli Hills and the Gwaun Valley.

Drew Buckley
The rugged headland of Abereiddy

Nowhere in the national park is more than 10 miles from the sea

It is ecologically one of the richest and most diverse parts of Wales and is recognised as of international importance for a wide range of high quality habitats and rare species.

Pembrokeshire Coast Path was officially opened on 16 May 1970.

Drew Buckley
Freshwater West is a popular spot for surfers

Drew's top spots for all-year round sunsets:

  • Freshwater West
  • Marloes Sands Beach
  • Newgale
  • Whitesands Beach
Drew Buckley
Landscape and wildlife photographer Drew Buckley has made a career photographing his local area

Drew's top places for sunrise watching:

  • Freshwater East
  • Barafundle Bay
  • Broad Haven South
  • Amroth
  • Tenby
Drew Buckley
A church-shaped rock off Broad Haven beach is lit by the moon

Drew's favourite spots for stargazing:

  • Castlemartin
  • Lydstep
  • St Ann's Head
  • Marloes
  • Martins Haven

