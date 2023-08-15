Withybush Hospital patients moved as major incident declared
Patients have been moved from a hospital after a major incident was declared following the discovery of weak concrete in the building.
Lightweight reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) was commonly used from the 1960s to the 1990s.
The material has a limited life and can collapse without warning.
Hywel Dda University Health Board said it had been discovered at Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.
The material has also been found in a "limited part" of Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion.
There are fears the faulty concrete has been used in more than 250 NHS buildings in Scotland and in others around the UK, including in Wales.
The health board said it was working with the Welsh government to identify the scale of the problem.
"Plans were put in place in May 2023, at the start of the survey process, to manage the impact on the operation of day-to-day services at the hospital and prioritise the availability of hospital beds," a spokesman said.
"However, as the survey progresses the scale of the issues identified is putting additional pressure on the availability of clinical space and is likely to have a knock-on impact on services.
"To date, three wards in Withybush have needed to close due to the condition of the RAAC."
The spokesperson said patients were moved to other parts of Pembrokeshire and the plan was to keep patients in the county where possible.
The health board warned that, as time went on, services at other sites were likely to be affected.
"Local mitigations are also being put in place," the spokesman said.