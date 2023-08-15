South Wales Police officer accused of pursuing victim relationship
- Published
A serving police officer is due to appear in court after he allegedly pursued an inappropriate relationship with a victim of crime.
PC Paul Higgins, 41, has been charged with a number of offences following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
The South Wales Police officer will appear at Newport Magistrates court on 17 August.
He has been suspended from the force, the IOPC said.
The IOPC began its investigation following a referral about PC Higgins' conduct from South Wales Police in May 2021.
PC Higgins was charged with perverting the course of justice, three counts of unauthorised access to police computer systems and data, and one count of improper exercise of police powers.
The IOPC said the officer allegedly pursued an inappropriate sexual or emotional relationship with a woman who was a victim of crime that he met through his duties.
He is accused of giving incorrect information to colleagues, supervisors and IOPC investigators.
He is also alleged to have encouraged the woman to give the same false account to the IOPC in an attempt to pervert the course of justice.
In addition, he is accused of accessing police systems for information without a policing purpose.