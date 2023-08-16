Darren Brown: Bridgend councillor charged with attempted murder
- Published
A town councillor has appeared in court charged with attempted murder and wounding with intent.
Darren Brown, 34, of Tairfelin in Wildmill, Bridgend, attended Newport Crown Court via video from HMP Cardiff.
A woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition on 10 July after police were called to a serious assault at a home in the area.
Mr Brown, an independent Bridgend town councillor, was not arraigned pending a psychiatric assessment.
He was ordered to appear in court in person for arraignment on 21 September and was remanded into custody.
His trial, if needed, is provisionally set for 2 January 2024 and is expected to last for five days.