Wales weather: Warning for wind gusts over 60mph
- Published
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for strong winds along the Welsh coast from Friday morning.
The yellow warning covers north west Wales from 00:00 BST Friday until 18:00.
Winds of 45-55 mph (72.4 - 88.5km/h) are likely with a chance a few places could see gusts in excess of 60mph (96.5km/h)
The regions affected are Ceredigion, Conwy, Gwynedd, Anglesey and Powys.
Difficult conditions are expected for holiday traffic on Friday, with drivers being warned to watch out for fallen trees affecting some roads and railway lines.
High-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges will also probably see delays.
The weather warning does not cover the area where Green Man Festival, held near Crickhowell, kicks off on Thursday, but rain is forecast throughout Friday.