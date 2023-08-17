Bridgend: Woman denies faking details to get nurse job
A woman has denied giving false information when applying and interviewing for a job as a senior nurse at a Welsh neonatal unit.
Tanya Nasir, 44, from Hertfordshire appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Thursday for a plea hearing.
She faces nine charges include fraud, forgery and counterfeiting and the misuse of a computer.
Ms Nasir pleaded not guilty to all nine charges.
The charges involve two hospitals, the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend and the Hillingdon Hospital in London.
Ms Nasir is accused of fraud by false representation.
The court was told this relates to the information she allegedly gave when when she filled in the application form for the job as a neonatal ward manger at the hospital - a Band 7 post - and when she attended the interview in May 2019.
She is also accused under the Forgery and Counterfeiting Act.
It is claimed she used a letter from a university, which knew was false, with the intention of inducing the Matron for Paediatrics at the hospital to accept it as genuine in early 2020.
She is also accused of providing false information in an application form for a job as a staff nurse at Hillingdon Hospital in London in 2015, and of giving false information in an application for a job as a Band 6 junior sister at the same hospital in 2018.
Ms Nasir's trial is expected to take place in June next year.