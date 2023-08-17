Conwy: £8.5m car owned by F1's Lewis Hamilton wrecked
- Published
A one-of-a-kind car once owned by Lewis Hamilton has been wrecked while driving, a Conwy photographer has said.
Photos of the wreckage were uploaded to Instagram by 18-year-old Ethan Gale.
The crash happened at the Penmaenbach Tunnel on the A55 highway in Conwy and the Pagani Zonda 760 LH, which has the British driver's insignia, has been towed away to be repaired.
Mr Gale said he received a call about the car shortly after the crash.
"It was chucking it down with rain when the car went through the tunnel," he said.
"The car lost control, bounced off the wall to the other side of the road, hit that wall, then bounced back again."
He said there were frequent crashes on that part of the A55.
"People with fast cars go down there and they want to show off in the tunnels and get it heard. Then the unexpected happens."
It is not yet confirmed what caused the crash, but the driver was thought to be unharmed.
"It's the only one like it. It was amazing to see the car," Mr Gale said.
The F1 driver chose to sell the car in late 2021 to a buyer from the UK.