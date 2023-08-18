Lucy Letby murders 'most dreadful event in NHS history'
A medical expert in the trial of Lucy Letby said it was the "most dreadful event in the history of the NHS".
Letby murdered seven babies and attempted to kill six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.
The hospital's medical director said "significant changes" had been made.
Dr Dewi Evans, a retired paediatrician from Wales, said the case was "absolutely appalling" and "beyond belief".
Speaking after the jury's verdicts were delivered on Friday, Dr Evans said the case - the final one of his medicolegal career - was "far more harrowing and far more demanding than I expected".
Hospital bosses failed to investigate allegations against Letby and tried to silence doctors, the lead consultant at the neonatal unit where she worked told the BBC.
Dr Evans told Newyddion S4C he would like to see changes made to the structure of the NHS which would allow "people with responsibility for sick patients to have the authority to act effectively when things are not working properly".
He said he understood that an inquiry would take place, but feared this may delay necessary action, adding: "I think we know enough already to know that change as to where responsibility rests in NHS hospitals should happen now."
The Department of Health has ordered an independent inquiry to look at the wider circumstances surrounding what happened, including the handling of clinicians' concerns.
Tony Chambers, Countess of Chester Hospital's chief executive at the time of the murders, said in a statement that he was "truly sorry" for what the families had gone through.
He added: "As chief executive, my focus was on the safety of the baby unit and the wellbeing of patients and staff. I was open and inclusive as I responded to information and guidance."
The medical director at the time, Ian Harvey, said he had been "determined to keep the baby unit safe and support our staff", adding that "there should be an inquiry that looks at all events leading up to this trial".
The hospital's current medical director, Dr Nigel Scawn, said the whole NHS trust was "deeply saddened and appalled" by Letby's crimes and "significant changes" had been made.